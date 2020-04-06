Credit Suisse Group Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $152.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

