Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $60.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE NNI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 47.39 and a quick ratio of 47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $26,492,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth about $22,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.