Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 20,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,049. The stock has a market cap of $577.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

