Critical Comparison: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) versus Daimler (NASDAQ:DDAIF)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Daimler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 2 0 2.67 Daimler 2 8 4 0 2.14

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.45%. Daimler has a consensus price target of $60.20, suggesting a potential upside of 126.06%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Daimler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daimler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -3,960.92% -98.77% -61.86% Daimler 1.38% 10.82% 2.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Daimler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 63.18 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -1.55 Daimler $193.50 billion 0.15 $3.03 billion $8.56 3.11

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daimler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daimler beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks division distributes its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division supplies vans and related services under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses division sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services division offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the Athlon, moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

