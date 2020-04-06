Critical Comparison: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wintrust Financial and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 1 2.80 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.93%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than QNB.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 19.85% 10.50% 1.03% QNB 22.58% 10.61% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and QNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.08 $355.70 million $6.03 5.61 QNB $54.74 million 1.82 $12.36 million N/A N/A

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats QNB on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.