Critical Contrast: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) vs. Commercial National Financial (NASDAQ:CEFC)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 26.69% 10.92% 1.21% Commercial National Financial 22.29% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mercantile Bank and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 1.68 $49.46 million $2.57 7.44 Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.53 $5.02 million N/A N/A

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

