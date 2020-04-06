Critical Survey: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Alexander & Baldwin (OTCMKTS:ALEX)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 24.40% 7.59% 7.03% Alexander & Baldwin -8.36% 1.27% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMEN Properties and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.80%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.61 million 4.39 $5.18 million N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 1.57 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

AMEN Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

AMEN Properties beats Alexander & Baldwin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

