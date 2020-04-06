Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to at Susquehanna Bancshares

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,823. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 303,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

