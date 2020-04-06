Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. 141,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,631. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.63.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $7,944,709.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,628 shares of company stock worth $40,965,556.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $6,915,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

