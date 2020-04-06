CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.