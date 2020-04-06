Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.31. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

CW stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 7,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,430. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

