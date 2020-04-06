Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curtiss-Wright expects to benefit from increasing trade activity and rising need for replacing aging fleet with new jets in the commercial aerospace market. Ample scope for increased nuclear power adoption worldwide should boost Curtiss-Wright’s power segment. Curtiss-Wright provides Reactor Coolant Pumps (RCPs) and control rod drive mechanisms to China'sWestinghouse AP1000 reactor. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, cheap natural gas price may hurt the near-term prospects of nuclear power industry, thereby affecting the company’s growth. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. A comparative analysis of the company’s forward EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

CW traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 6,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

