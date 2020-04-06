CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.41.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 18,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,173. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

