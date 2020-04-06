DA Davidson Trims Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Target Price to

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from to in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,151. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

