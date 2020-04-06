DA Davidson Trims Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Target Price to $15.00

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 5,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,690. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 353,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.