DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKILY. Citigroup upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR alerts:

Shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.