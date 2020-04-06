DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded DANSKE BK A/S/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 31.72%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

