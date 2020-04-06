DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0814 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $370.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

