Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.

DRI stock traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 132,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,533. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

