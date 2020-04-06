Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 8,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,667. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,330,000 after acquiring an additional 319,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 466,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

