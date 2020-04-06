Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 134.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

