Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Longbow Research from $50.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

