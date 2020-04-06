DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

