Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPDW opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Deep Down has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Deep Down had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.