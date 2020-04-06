Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

