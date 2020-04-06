DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DGRLY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $19.99.

Get DELEK GRP LTD/ADR alerts:

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.