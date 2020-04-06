Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 26,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

