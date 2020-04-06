Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.47.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

In related news, Director Lionel F. Conacher purchased 42,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares in the company, valued at $139,760.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,516 shares of company stock worth $89,514. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

