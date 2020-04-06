Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €9.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.01 ($11.64).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

