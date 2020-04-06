Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 92 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 92 price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

