Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.55 ($28.55).

ETR UN01 opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.35.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

