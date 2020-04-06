Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€7.20” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.80 ($9.06).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

