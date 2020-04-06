Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

