Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,059 shares of company stock worth $1,542,002 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

