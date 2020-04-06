Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ DRAD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,233. Digirad has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

