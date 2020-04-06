DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 69,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $420,850.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock worth $9,746,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

