Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,323. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

