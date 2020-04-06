Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $188.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dollar General traded as high as $168.93 and last traded at $168.65, with a volume of 979665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.20.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.