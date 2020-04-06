Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLPN. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

DLPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 6.03.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

