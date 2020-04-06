DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.85. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

