Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Dorel Industries in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.44 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

