Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

