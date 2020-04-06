DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

