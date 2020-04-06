Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,446. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

