Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.16.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

