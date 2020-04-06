Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 13,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,274. The company has a market cap of $211.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Barry Igdaloff bought 101,230 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $887,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,817. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

