EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECC. B. Riley lowered their price target on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

ECC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 17,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,775. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner purchased 536,875 shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $5,417,068.75. Also, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.