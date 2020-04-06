easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.73. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

