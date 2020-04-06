Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Shares of EBIX traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 18,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,576. The firm has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Raina acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,619,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 228.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

