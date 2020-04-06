eBoost Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $429,787.41 and $174.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 153.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00600555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007606 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000281 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

